The more, the merrier for Carson City Turkey Trot

Families and runners are encouraged to sign up for St. Teresa of Avila Catholic School's fourth annual Carson City Turkey Trot starting at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day in front of the Governor's Mansion.

The event features 5K and 8K races, and a kid's race begins at 8:45 a.m. Depending on the race, the route will take runners on Mountain Street along Longview Way to Kings Canyon Road to North Division Street.

The school donates proceeds to Friends in Service Helping. Carmen Mellow, one of the event's organizers, said the school asks for families and runners to bring in nonperishable food items, jackets or gloves.

"I know the homeless community needs gloves," she said.

Top finishers of the races will receive pumpkin pies from Costco and all runners will get a T-shirt and swag bag with goodies. There also will be coffee and hot cocoa.

Last year's turnout was 603, and Mellow said she hopes this year's Turkey Trot tops that.

Recommended Stories For You

"I noticed we get a lot of the same runners, and it's become a tradition for a lot of our families," Mellow said. "It's really cool. … We're hoping to reach or exceed (last year's number)."

Registration is available online at https://carsoncityturkeytrot.itsyourrace.com/register/, but runners can sign up the morning of the race. Packet pickup and registration are available from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at BlueZone Sports in Carson City. Ten percent of purchases from BlueZone that evening will be donated to St. Teresa.

For information, visit http://www.facebook.com/sttsturkeytrot or contact Mellow at cdelatorre@stts.org.