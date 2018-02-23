Threat causes Fernley High to go into lockdown

Just before 9:30 a.m. on Friday one of the staff members at Fernley High School received a strange communication via a cell phone text. Although the communication wasn't a credible or a direct threat, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded immediately to ensure student and staff safety.

The high school went into a precautionary lockdown as law enforcement personnel walked throughout the campus. No threat or anything out of the ordinary was found, and the lockdown was lifted after 10 minutes. And at no time was there a threat to the community.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office takes these threats seriously and will continue to seek the individual or individuals responsible for the communication. Anyone who may have any information regarding the incident is asked to please contact the Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6620, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or http://www.secretwitness.com.