Three Carson City advisory boards have openings.

The 911 Surcharge Advisory Committee advises the Board of Supervisors in developing a five-year master plan to improve and enhance the telephone system for reporting an emergency and to oversees any money allocated for that purpose.

The committee meets at least quarterly and applicants must possess knowledge of telephone systems for reporting emergencies, and not be an elected official.

The committee has three positions open.

The Audit Committee maintains "oversight of the auditing function, internal and external, resulting in increased integrity and efficiency of the audit processes for the city and the city's system of internal controls and financial reporting."

The committee has two openings and meets at least quarterly. Applicants must have experience in financial services, public accounting, and/or governmental auditing, and current knowledge of public laws and regulations governing an audit committee, and not accept fees from the city or person within the city.

Applications for both the 911 Surcharge Advisory Committee and the Audit Committee will be accepted until Nov. 21. Interviews are tentatively planned to be held at the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 6.

One position is open on the Regional Transportation Commission, the policy making body on transportation issues within Carson City which establishes priorities and recommends appropriate funding for transportation improvement projects. Members of the RTC also serve on the Carson Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Board to discuss and take action on federal monies spent on transportation and transit projects within the planning area.

The commission meets on the second Wednesday of the month at 4:30 p.m. after the adjournment of the CAMPO meeting. Applicants should be prepared for a minimum commitment of up to 10 hours a month.

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 6 and interviews are tentatively planned during the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 20.

Applicants for committees must be Carson City residents and all committee members serve without compensation.

To apply, go online to https://carson.org/government/boards-committees-and-commissions-bcc-s-original/volunteer-opportunities.