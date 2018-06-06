Three Nevada airports get federal funding

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., says the federal Transportation Department has awarded $14.8 million to improve runways and other infrastructure at three rural Nevada airports.

The largest of the grants was $10.95 million to the Ely Airport to rehabilitate the apron and runway.

In addition, the Elko Regional Airport will get $3 million for improvements including reconstruction of perimeter fencing.

Finally, the Battle Mountain Airport will receive $902,201 to rehabilitate the taxiway and runway.