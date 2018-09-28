Three-vehicle accident in Carson City

Carson City law enforcement reported to a three-vehicle crash that happened around 3 p.m. just north of East Nye Lane on East College Parkway.

All traffic on College Parkway was shut down between Airport Road and East Nye Lane.

Traffic is being diverted onto Nye Lane west from College Parkway and onto Airport Road east to College Parkway traffic.

It was reported two of the vehicles involved may have been racing each other.

It didn't appear anyone sustained any serious injuries in the crash.