Thursday protest to support protecting Mueller investigation

Activists in Carson City today will join a nationwide protest in support of protecting Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The protest will be held on the sidewalk in front of the State Legislative Building, 401 S. Carson St. at 5 p.m., on Thursday. The protest is open to the public.

The protests come in response to President Trump installing longtime ally Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general, taking oversight of the Mueller investigation from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. The activists will demand Whitaker recuse himself given his conflicts of interest and previous statements attacking the investigation.

The protests come just one day after congressional Democrats won back control of the U.S. House on a promise to investigate the Trump administration and President Trump fired Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The nationwide protest is being organized by a coalition of hundreds of public interest organizations. More information can be found at TrumpIsNotAboveTheLaw.org.