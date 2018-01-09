Tibetan monk tour returning to Carson City with sacred events in tow

With the mission of sharing their Buddhist culture of spirituality and healing, Tibetan Monks from India's Gaden Shartse Monastery are stopping in Northern Nevada on a two-year tour of the United States.

The monks will be arriving with cultural presentations, teachings about Tibetan Buddhism, meditation, and a series of rituals and ceremonies to promote inner healing.

Those who attend can try their hand at meditating or other activities such as creating butter sculptures and Tibetan calligraphy.

In Carson City, the teachings will be held at the Brewery Arts Center, 449 W. King St.; and Carson City Yoga, formerly Yoga Sol, at 305 N. Carson St., Suite 200.

Activities will kick off with a tea offering and Buddhist chant and meditation at 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at the BAC Cafe.

A lecture about the three stages of life, including the processes of death and rebirth, will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the BAC Cafe.

The monks will be on hand at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at the BAC Cafe to detail an 800-year-old Tibetan tradition: creating traditional sculptures made from butter. Those in attendance can make a sculpture and also learn about Tibetan calligraphy.

Learn about the purification ritual of Vajravidarin at 7 p.m. Jan. 29 inside the BAC's Grand Ballroom. The ritual is said to purify sickness, mental disturbances, disputes, enmities and other hindrances.

Carson City Yoga will be the site of Love vs. Attachment, a lecture and discussion at 2 p.m. Jan. 20.

Green Tara, an empowerment ritual, will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at the BAC's Grand Ballroom. Students will be given techniques to awaken their enlightened nature within.

Learn how to clear your thoughts and become calm and stable through single pointed meditation, which will be detailed at 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Carson City Yoga. The event also includes a sacred item blessing — bring items such as statues, prayer flags and beads or jewelry to be blessed.

Tonglen, a meditation practice also known as "Giving and Taking," will be explained at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at the BAC Cafe. The breathing and meditation practice is said to be a training in altruism.

All are welcome and events are donation based (ranging from $10 to $20), but nobody will be turned away based on inability to pay.

Any donations raised will benefit the monastery, which was established in 1969 to help revitalize Tibetan monastic education.

The monks' two-year journey, named the Sacred Arts of Tibet Tour, is raising money to help the monastery keep its doors open.

In addition to the scheduled activities, the monks are offering house, business and personal blessings throughout their visit. There also are opportunities to volunteer and host meals for the monks.

To learn more or to schedule a blessing, contact Melanie at Melanie@TibetanHeart.org or 775-586-9125.

For information about the tour, including other events in South Lake Tahoe, go to http://www.sacredartsoftibettour.org.