Tickets being sold for Concert Under the Stars

Tickets are on sale for the 10th annual Concert Under The Stars, A Benefit for The Greenhouse Project as it welcomes Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Jefferson Starship, with special guest Midnight North, Grateful Dead's proteges, on July 11 at Brewery Arts Center.

Jefferson Starship grew out of Jefferson Airplane, after the departures of Jack Casady and Jorma Kaukonen. The band has delivered myriad hits through the years, creating fans across generations. Midnight North features Grahame Lesh, son of the Dead's Phil Lesh. They're the Sunday house band at Lesh's music venue Terrapin Crossroads in San Rafael, Calif., where they perform when not touring.

"We look forward to welcoming everyone to our biggest annual event, which supports the ongoing mission of TGP to provide agricultural education for our youth while growing food for our community's food insecure and the school's culinary arts program," said Karen Abowd, TGP president. "An evening of music featuring Jefferson Starship and Midnight North, two San Francisco bands that span 50 years of music one classic and one new and both rooted in rich history, is a wonderful way to bring people together."

The show is produced by John Procaccini and Chili Bop Entertainment.

"We are grateful for John's expertise in coordinating everything from booking talent to the technical execution of this endeavor," Abowd said. "All of which is invaluable."

In its second year at BAC, Concert Under the Stars features an evening of great music, a live auction, several food trucks and beverage bars. New this year is Table on the Green, a change from Veranda seating in the past, which was something uniquely Café at Adele's.

"We found last year, that trying to re-create the Veranda was not really possible, so we are introducing Table on the Green with an optional, beautiful spread provided by Josh and Whitney Deri, owners of Blend Catering in Reno," Abowd said. "They are graduates of Culinary Institute of America, have served the greater Carson-Reno-Tahoe area several years and collaborated with Chef Charlie Abowd two years ago for The Harvest Dinner, TGP's Fall season fundraiser."

Table on the Green tickets, available only at Cafe at Adele's, 1112 N. Carson St., are almost sold out, so early purchase is recommended.

Corporate sponsors this year include NV Energy, Dick Campagni's Carson City Toyota Campagni Auto Group, Tito's Vodka, NATC, Gold Dust West Casino & Hotel, and The Greenhouse Project.

"Our corporate sponsors, board and action committee members and volunteers all play important roles not only in allowing us to stage this event, but in continuing our work and funding Greenhouse operations," Abowd said. "Seeing the smiles and everyone having a good time each year makes all the work worthwhile."

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the music begins at 6:30.

All seats offer exceptional views in an intimate venue. This is a RAIN or SHINE show and there are no refunds for tickets. No carry-in chairs, umbrellas, or outside food or beverages will be permitted. For the safety of all patrons, bags and backpacks may be subject to search.

Table on the Green tickets cost $150. The buffet provided by Blend Catering is an additional $45. One sponsorship chalet tent that seats eight and includes drinks and dinner is also still available. Abowd can be contacted for further information.

Other tickets are: Gold Circle (reserved, padded seats) $65; reserved, $49; bleacher/SRO $30 tickets are available online by visiting http://www.carsoncitygreenhouse.org. For more information about the event, for sponsorship or to donate services for the auction, call Karen Abowd at 775-232-8626.