Tickets on sale for Capital City Brewfest

Kick off the summer at this year's Capital City Brewfest. Tickets are on sale for the annual fundraiser sponsored by the Rotary Club of Carson City and The Fox Brewpub.

This year's event takes place from 4 to 9 p.m. June 9 in downtown Carson City. More than two dozen breweries will line both Carson and Curry Streets in the heart of downtown.

"This year's Brewfest will be even better than last year. We're expanding to include breweries and food trucks along both Curry and Carson Streets," said event organizer Jim Gray. "Plus, we'll have live music right in the middle of it all in McFadden Plaza. We're expecting even more breweries this year, and will have several food trucks. There's a new energy in downtown Carson City which makes it the perfect venue for Brewfest."

Money raised benefits the Rotary Club's youth leadership and scholarship programs. The service organization awards a $12,000 four-year scholarship to a deserving student each year, as well as funds several leadership programs for Carson City students.

"Helping our area's young people achieve their education goals is one of the most important contributions Rotary makes to our community," said Rotary President Katie Leao. "Rotarians have a strong commitment to developing and nurturing our future leaders."

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door and can be purchased at http://www.visitcarsoncity.com or http://www.capitalcitybrewfest.com. Designated driver tickets are available for $5.