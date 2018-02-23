Tickets on sale for Carson High’s Father-Daughter Dance

Carson High School is starting ticket sales for its fourth annual Father-Daughter Dance.

Ticket sales for the dance starts Feb. 26, for a night of Under the Sea magic and father-daughter bonding.

The high school started this tradition after the community requested the event and saw it as an opportunity to begin to show young girls what a healthy relationship looks like.

"They can experience true bonding with their fathers and see what it is like to be treated like a princess for a night," Golik said. "It builds a healthy relationship with the male figures in their life."

The dance is for any girl and an important male figure in her life, Golik said. This can include grandfathers, uncles, brothers, fathers or any other important male role model in their life. Though in some exceptions, they have allowed single mothers attend with their daughters but they try to keep it as male-oriented as possible.

"It is whoever is a male figure that is important in their life," Golik said. "We encourage people to find a male figure what is a good role model in their life. We really try to keep it to that father-daughter type atmosphere, but we also don't discriminate and not include anyone from the dance."

Last year they had about 300 dads accompany their daughters to the dance, with some bringing more than one child. Golik said a lot of fathers will make a whole night of it to really treat their daughters to a special time.

The event is a fundraiser for the SkillsUSA, Leadership and FBLA clubs at Carson High School.

The dance will be April 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Carson High School gym and will feature mermaids on hand for photos with the daughters and light desserts will be served.

Tickets are $40 for a father-daughter couple and an additional $10 for each additional daughter. Only cash and checks are accepted and $30 fee for any returned check and an online ticket fee applies as well.

Professional photos will be available for an additional cost. Cash or checks accepted, but no credit cards and photos must be paid for at the event. Cost is $15 per 8×10 photo sheet.

To purchase tickets online visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/father-daughter-ball-carson-city-tickets-42550831683?aff=es2.

Tickets can also be purchased at Carson High School on the following dates only: March 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the main office; March 10 from 9 a.m. to noon in the north foyer, gym entrance; March 14 and March 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the main office.

For information, email agolik@carson.k12.nv.us or visit https://www.facebook.com/events/566536667030149/.