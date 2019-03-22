Tickets still available for TEDxCarsonCity 2019

In the tradition of TED, a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading comes TEDxCarsonCity is back for a third year. TEDxCarsonCity is a local, volunteer driven and organized event that brings people together to share a TED-like experience. TED and TEDx communities recently celebrated 2000 events worldwide, and TEDxCarsonCity is proud to be part of a global community that is helping bring great ideas to towns and cities across the globe since the first TEDxCarsonCity event in 2016.

There is an amazing line up of TEDxCarsonCity presenters and if you have never been to a live TED event, it's a life changer. We have had a last minute change to our line-up, Sharon Yazowski from the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation was supposed to present on the power of live music but unfortunately Mimi Levitt passed recently and her celebration of life is in New York on the same weekend as TEDxCarsonCity so she will be unable to present this year. We have added UNLV Dance Professor Victoria Dale who will present powerful choreography dealing with Angela Davis and race relations of the past and present. The organizers have not shied away from controversial topics. At this year's event, we tackle everything from prostitution, to race relations, to poverty, to suicide. The day is organized in three sessions and you can get a link to the live stream from the TEDxCarsonCity website so that anyone from around the world can view the event live on youtube.

Being a TEDx speaker is not an easy task. You prepare for months and you put your ideas and yourself out there for the world to judge and that judgement is not always kind. We strive to create a platform for open dialogue and courageous conversation.

TEDxCarsonCity will take place at the Maizie Harris Jesse Theater on Thursday. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the talks begin at 9:30. Tickets are limited to the first 100 people and are $100 each and include breakfast and lunch. Tickets are available online at TEDxCarsonCity.com or at the BAC's Expresso Yourself Cafe. For more info call the Brewery Arts Center office at 775-883-1976.