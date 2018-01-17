Assemblywoman Titus running for re-election

Assemblywoman Robin Titus confirmed Tuesday at the Fernley Republican Women's monthly meeting she's running for re-election for District 38.

"I am running for office as a sense of duty," said the Smith Valley Republican, adding she thought it's the right thing do.

She won her last term by capturing 67.5 percent of the vote over George Dini's 24.3 percent.

First elected in 2014, Titus, a physician for almost 34 years, represents most of Lyon County and all of Churchill County.