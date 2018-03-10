Tour of historic Italian race cars coming to Carson City

Some 70 classic cars that could have qualified for the Mille Miglia, Italy's most-famous open road race, will make their way to Carson City during the 28th annual California Mille.

The cars will motor to San Francisco's Nob Hill on April 15 for a free car show and preview of the California Mille. Alfa Romeos, Porches and Mercedes-Benzes will take their places next to Jaguars, Ferraris, Bentleys and other classics on Mason Street, closed to traffic between Sacramento and California streets.

The public is invited to see the cars and meet the drivers from 16 states and Colombia from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, California Mille co-directors David and Howard Swig will greet fans and recall the history of the Mille Miglia (a 1,000-mile race) that ran from 1927 to 1957.

On April 16, at 8:30 a.m. the Italian flag will be waved outside the departure arch at Mason and California streets, officially starting the four-day, 1,000-mile tour.

The Mille will cross the Golden Gate Bridge heading north and east to Suisun City, Birds Landing, Rio Vista, and Walnut Grove, arriving at noon for lunch in Lodi. That afternoon, the California Mille will drive east on Highway 88 to historic Jackson, onto Highway 50, through Stateline and conclude Day 1 at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe.

Day 2 will see the Mille heading to Kings Beach, north on Highway 267 toward Truckee, Sierraville, Portola, and Susanville, then east to Reno, for lunch. The day will conclude with a drive by Washoe Lake State Park, to Carson City, Virginia City, then over Mt. Rose to the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe.

Day 3 will begin 8:30 a.m. with the California Mille motoring toward the California state line, then to Kings Beach, Highway 80, down the Sierra to Nevada City and Grass Valley, Honcut, Gridley, and stopping in Williams for lunch after a 165.8 mile drive. The afternoon drive will take the 70 classic cars to Clear Lake, Lower Lake, Middletown, concluding the drive at Solage Resort in Calistoga.

On Day 4 the California Mille will make a 131.8 mile drive to Whispering Pines, Clear Lake, Cloverdale, Rio Nido, Guerneville, and make a lunch stop at Bodega Bay then to Valley Ford, Tomales, Stinson Beach and the four-day tour will end with an awards banquet and overnight stay at Cavallo Point in Sausalito, overlooking San Francisco, the Golden Gate Bridge and the Bay.

As of this date, vehicles scheduled for the California Mille include: 10 Alfa Romeos 1954-1957; 7 Porsches 1956-1957; 6 Mercedes-Benz 1955-1962; 4 Jaguars 1939-1956.

Other makes represented include Bentley, AC, FIAT, Aston-Martin, Lancia, Morgan, Ferrari, Ford, BMW, Citroen, Chevrolet and Ford.

The 28th annual California Mille is presented by the Fairmont Hotel of San Francisco, Chopard, Chubb Classic Car Insurance, Weathertech, RM/ Sotheby's, Reliable Transport, Altamira Vineyards and KRON4.