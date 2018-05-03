True Grit exhibit featured at WNC

Western Nevada College's True Grit art exhibit in the Bristlecone Gallery has the Carson City community engaged and excited.

As part of the exhibit that opened Thursday, individuals from around the state have been creating artwork from a canceled deck of playing cards from local casinos. True Grit, which is named after Charles Portis' 1968 novel and twice made into a movie, also includes art by E Clampus Vitus, Deon Reynolds and WNC students. Also on display will be Ruby, the 50-foot rattlesnake from the Nevada Day Parade.

"The Bristlecone Gallery is undeniably one of the premier exhibition spaces in Caron City," said Mark Salinas, the Municipality of Carson City's Arts & Culture coordinator. "My intent and hope are to give it more attention.

"I think it is a good match and good location to celebrate our National Endowment for the Arts kickoff weekend. We want to draw new audiences and new experiences, not only for Carson City residents but visitors to the area."

The canceled deck-of-card creations was judged by Casino Fandango, Carson Nugget, Gold Dust West and Max Casino and winners were announced during a reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Main Gallery at WNC.

"This card competition alone could be a recurring annual event. The pieces have rolled in, showing such a dynamic cross section of Nevada talent here," Salinas, noting that one artist delivered hers from Las Vegas. "It's exciting to see how just one event on this one day in those 30 days has caused such a statewide drive."

Mitch Tufts of Wildcat Den Café catered the reception, providing food and beverages. Shoe Tree Brewery was also on hand and there was live music provided by Mylo McCormick. WNC's Latino Cohort offerered volunteer services and audience greeting.

The exhibit will be shown through July 6. Through its NEA Big Read Grant, Carson City will provide 30 days of programing based on the True Grit novel.

For more information on art shows at WNC, go to facebook.com/wnc.art.galleries or email artgallery@wnc.edu.