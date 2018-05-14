Tuesday is the last day to register to vote by mail

Those who haven't registered to vote yet, the first deadline for registering to vote in the upcoming primary election is Tuesday.

Today is the last day to register to vote by mail. Registration forms that are mailed must be postmarked by May 15. Registration forms are available in a pdf format at RegisterToVoteNV.gov.

After today those who haven't registered to vote can still register at the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles or the county clerk's office to be eligible to vote in the primary election. The last day for in-person registration is May 22.

Registration can also be done online. Visit RegisterToVoteNV.gov to register to vote or update registration information. The last day those can register online to vote in the primary election is May 24.

The primary election is June 12. Those who didn't register to vote in the primary election can then still register to vote for the midterm election in November.