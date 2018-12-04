Tuesday night commute: Chain controls on most Western Nevada roads

Tuesday night commute: Chain controls on most Western Nevada roadsDecember 4, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 4, 2018Winter driving conditions will remain into the overnight hours with up to two inches on the Valley floors this evening. The weather is expected to break before the morning commute, but slick roads could be ahead. Share Tweet Trending In: Local3.18 earthquake hits southeast Carson CityNevada Supreme Court dismisses marijuana distribution caseCarson City to target bad drivers and pedestriansCarson City’s Jack’s Bar to become Bank SaloonOlde Time Christmas Santa Parade on Dec. 8 in Carson CityTrending SitewideTeri Vance: Celebration turns to despair for Carson City Uber driver3.18 earthquake hits southeast Carson CityOne of Nevada’s little surprises: Fly GeyserNevada Supreme Court dismisses marijuana distribution case