Tuesday vigil planned for Fallon shooting victim

A vigil for Charles E. "Bert" Miller will be held Tuesday afternoon beginning at 3 p.m. at Laura Mills Park near the gazebo.

Miller was fatally shot and another man suffered a leg wound Sunday during afternoon services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on West Richards Street. Police arrested a fellow member of the church, John K. O'Connor, 48, and charged him with murder and battery with substantial harm.

Miller was born in Fallon on July 28, 1956. He graduated from Churchill County High School in 1975 and afterward graduated from Utah Technical College.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday at 10 a.m. with viewing at 9 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 450 N. Taylor St., in Fallon.