Two Carson City teens arrested in connection with Dayton murder

Two Carson City teens were arrested Thursday night in connection with the muder of Joseph Jarratt, 34, of Dayton on Monday night.

Jordan Andrus, 17 and Kane Wallace, 17, were arrested Thursday night by the Lyon County Sheriff's Office along with the Carson City Sheriff's Office, Carson Juvenile Probation, and Washoe Tribal Police.

Both arrests occurred without incident.

The two were arrested on charges of open murder in connection with the shooting death of Jarratt, according to Michael J Carlson, public information officer of Lyon County Sheriff's Office.

Wallace and Andrus are the two unidentified suspects the LCSO asked the public to help identify earlier in the week.

Wallace and Andrus are currently held at the Carson City Detention Facility. Malik Avila and Tieler Frayo were arrested earlier in the week in connection with this case and are being held in the Washoe County Detention Facility.

Recommended Stories For You

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is still looking for Jonathon "Johnny" Ortiz, 16 in connection with this incident. He's charged with open murder. The Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate him. He's believed to be in the Carson City area. If you see Ortiz call 911 right away. Anyone with further information related to this case is asked to please call the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (Agency Case Number: 18LY02021) at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.