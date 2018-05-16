Two juveniles rescued from apartment fire on Pheasant Drive in Carson City

Two juveniles were pulled from the second story of an apartment in the 3900 block of Pheasant Drive in Carson City on Wednesday morning.

Carson City fire crews were called to the complex at 10:46 a.m. Upon arrival the crews saw flames on the second floor of the apartment complex.

The children, an 8-year-old and a teenager, were injured in the fire, according to fire department personnel.

Fire Chief Sean Slamon said one the kids is in critical condition and the other one is in serious condition. A third person was being evaluated on the scene.

The fire was contained to the second floor, but during the rescue the fire spread to the attic causing damage to four other units. Slamon said the damage is estimated in the “hundreds of thousands.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Traffic is blocked in the area as the investigation continues.

Carson City received support from East Fork, Tahoe-Douglas and Reno agencies.

This story will be updated with more information when it comes available.