Two concerts this weekend at the BAC

Two concerts are on tap at the Brewery Arts Center (BAC) this weekend.

On Friday, Loud As Folk kicks off its Runnin' Out of Daylight tour. The roots music duo are Spike McGuire, songwriter and acoustic guitarist, and Bryan Jones, also on guitar and harmonica.

Their performance is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for BAC members, $12 general admission in advance, and $15 at the door.

On Saturday, Southern Drawl returns to the BAC for a concert starting at 7 p.m. The country-southern rock band is familiar to Carson City audiences after headlining the BAC's summer concert series. The band has played alongside Lynyrd Skynyrd and Jimmy Buffet, and its cover of "Rocky Top" was played on NBC Sunday Night Football in honor of Peyton Manning's record-breaking touchdown pass.

Tickets for Southern Drawl are $12 for BAC members, $15 general admission in advance, and $20 at the door.

Tickets for both concerts can be purchased online at breweryarts.org or at the BAC's Expresso Yourself Cafe. Both concerts are in the BAC's Performance Hall, 449 W. King St.