Two motorcyclists taken to Reno hospital after crash Friday afternoon in Carson City

A crash at Highway 50 and Arrowhead Drive sent to a Reno hospital with serious injuries at 12:31 p.m. Friday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol reports that a pickup and two motorcycles were involved. Both motorcycle drivers were taken to the hospital via CareFlight Medical Helicopter. The road was closed with westbound traffic being diverted onto Arrowhead Drive until late in the afternoon. The eastbound travel lanes on Highway 50 at Arrowhead and Deer Run were closed for about an hour.

CARSON CITY: The eastbound travel lanes on US-50 at Arrowhead/Deer Run are now open. The westbound traffic is being diverted onto Arrowhead. pic.twitter.com/cpLLqTX3xv

— NHP Northern Command (@NHPNorthernComm) July 6, 2018