Two volunteer openings on Carson City Planning Commission

The chance to help oversee Carson City's planning and zoning, land use and growth management is being offered on a volunteer basis.

The Carson City Board of Supervisors is seeking applications to appoint two volunteers to serve on the Carson City Planning Commission.

The commission meets at 5 p.m. on the last Wednesday of the month in the Sierra Room of the Carson City Community Center.

With terms expiring in January 2022, the volunteers must be willing to serve approximately 12-16 hours a month. Applicants must be registered to vote in Carson City.

Applications, available from the Carson City Executive Offices at 201 N. Carson St., Suite 2, will be accepted until May 3, then the Board of Supervisors will interview qualified candidates on May 17.

For information and to read the city's boards, committees, and commissions policy and procedures, go to http://www.carson.org/volunteer.