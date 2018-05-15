U.S. 395 work through Pleasant, Washoe valleys starts

Work begins Wednesday to resurface old U.S. 395 through Pleasant Valley and Washoe Valley.

A spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation said the work will require single lane closures from just south of the Mount Rose Highway. The work includes resurfacing of the old two-lane section of 395 along the west side of Washoe Valley south to the Carson City Washoe County line.

The roadwork will happen primarily between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. along the 16 miles of roadway and will take most of the summer.

NDOT is doing what engineers refer to as a double chip seal — two layers of new asphalt and roadway gravel sealed with a top layer of oil.

In addition, there will be added roadside fencing and 16 cattleguards will be installed to reduce collisions between vehicles and wild horses.

The cost of the project is just more than $3 million.