U.S. 50 to see single lane closure Sunday in west Dayton

Lanes will be reduced on westbound U.S. 50 in west Dayton on Sunday as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces roadway cracking.

Westbound U.S. 50 will be reduced to one lane from Winters Parkway in west Dayton to the State Route 341 junction Sunday between approximately 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Motorists are advised to anticipate up to 10-minute travel delays when traveling westbound from the Dayton area to Carson City.

The road work is subject to change based on weather.

As part of routine roadway maintenance, NDOT maintenance staff will fill cracks in the highway surface to reduce water erosion and provide a smoother driving surface.

Recommended Stories For You

The routine sealing and filling of pavement cracks helps reinforce the pavement by preventing water and other roadway debris from seeping into and enlarging the cracks.