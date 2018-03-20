Unsettled weather for beginning of spring, rest of week

Spring is indeed looking like it's going to come in like a lion, with unsettled weather predicted for Wednesday and the rest of the week. While there really isn't a concern about major flooding, a warm storm is arriving.

With a warm storm expected to melt the snow from last week's major storm, it would figure some flooding could occur.

There's a 30 percent chance for rain Wednesday in Carson City, according to the National Weather Service, but the rain is expected to come Wednesday night with an 80 percent chance. Wednesday's high is forecast to be 58 with a low of 44. Conditions will also be windy with winds 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

The storm will continue Thursday with a 90 percent chance of rain, but temperatures will decline leading to a 60 percent chance of rain on Thursday night, with a 20 percent chance of the rain turning into snow showers. Thursday's high is expected to drop to 46 with a low of 30.

The weather is expected to calm down briefly on Friday, but to be chilly with a high of 47. Then there's a chance of snow on Friday night with a low of 30. There's also a chance of snow showers on Friday.

The Carson River is expected to rise to just 5.9 feet, well below the first stage, the lowest stage for flooding. The action stage is eight feet. The major flooding stage is 11 feet.

Still with expected heavy rains in the forecast, residents should be aware of the chance of flooding and should take the following tips:

Avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

Don't drive over bridges that are over fast-moving flood waters.

Just six inches of moving water can knock you down and one foot of moving water can sweep a vehicle away.

Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers and creeks during heavy rainfall.

Prepare an evacuation play for family, pets and livestock.

Bunny Bishop, Nevada's floodplain manager, said, "Knowing what to do before, during and after a flood can save lives, protect pets and help minimize property damage."

For information, visit, nevadafloods.org.