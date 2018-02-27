Up to 7 inches of snow possible in Carson City

The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch beginning Thursday for Northern Nevada.

The Sierra can expect a foot or more of snow above 5,000 feet, while valley locations may see 2-7 inches. Meteorologist Zach Tolby said Tuesday that Reno and Carson City could receive as much as 7 inches of snow as levels drop.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 10 percent chance of snow showers after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, then a 30 percent chance of snow showers after 10 p.m. The NWS forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of snow after 4 a.m. Thursday and a 100 percent chance of snow Thursday night. The forecast calls for 1 to 3 inches of snow Thursday and 3 to 7 inches of snow in Carson City on Thursday night.

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall on Friday. The storm should weaken Saturday, with a chance of snow before 10 a.m. and a chance of snow showers after 10 a.m. Snow showers could continue through Saturday night with a slight chance of snow showers on Sunday.

High temperatures will be in the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday with the overnight low Thursday night dropping to 25. Highs will then drop to the 30s Friday and Saturday with an overnight low on Saturday night forecast to drop to 18.