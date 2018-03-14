Vegas to Reno freeway will bypass Douglas County
March 14, 2018
Meetings
4-7 p.m. March 20 Las Vegas, Santa Fe Station Casino, Centennial B Ballroom, 4949 N. Rancho Drive
4-7 p.m. March 21 Tonopah Convention Center, 301 Brougher Ave.
4-7 p.m. March 22 Hawthorne Convention Center, 932 E St.
4-7 p.m. March 27 Fallon Convention Center, 100 Campus Way
4-7 p.m. March 28 Grand Sierra Resort Conference Center, 2500 East 2nd St., Reno
2-5 p.m. March 29 NDOT Headquarters Building 3rd Floor Conference Room, 1263 Stewart St., Carson City
It could be a race to see if cars drive themselves or fly by the time an interstate is built between Las Vegas and Reno.
Either way, the proposed Interstate 11 will bypass Douglas County.
The freeway proposed for Phoenix to Las Vegas and points north is the subject of a half-dozen public meetings along the planned route.
Starting in Las Vegas on March 20, the Nevada Department of Transportation will gather feedback from residents of Tonopah, Hawthorne, Fallon and Reno. A sixth meeting will be conducted 2-5 p.m. March 29 at the Nevada Department of Transportation headquarters in Carson City.
A section of Interstate 11 is being completed in Boulder City. The route will generally follow Highway 95 until it hits Fernley and Interstate 80.
"The future I-11 will not only further connect our state, but the entire West," said Transportation Director Rudy Malfabon. "It will bring enhanced mobility, traffic safety, freight and other opportunities for Nevada described. As we begin initial planning to determine the interstate's exact path, these meetings are an opportunity for Nevadans to give feedback and help establish the blueprint of this vital interstate."
Feedback gathered from the public will help with the required environmental review.
The 450-mile route would be built as a limited-access four-lane divided highway in phases over the next several decades.
More information is available at I11study.com.
