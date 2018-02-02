Veterans Administration Sierra Nevada Health Care System working to provide timely access

RENO — The VA Sierra Nevada Health Care System continues to make quick and easy access to health care a priority.

Reno veterans can now directly schedule appointments for audiology, optometry, podiatry, nutrition and food serves. There's also same day access available to seating and wheelchair mobility.

The numbers from last month support our efforts in achieving access to care goals. As of December, the VA Sierra Nevada has an overall completed appointment rate, within a 30-day timeframe, of 96.47 percent.

The current average number of days from a preferred date for an appointment is 5.18 days for primary care, 4.85 days for specialty care and 1.90 days for mental health care.

Since April 2014, VA Sierra Nevada has expanded staff by more than 1,500 members. This includes 112 physicians and 347 nursing positions. Veterans now make up 31.2 percent of our total workforce.

We're also seeing an increased delivery of care by telephone and secure messaging. This is helping to improve access and reduce veteran travel.

One final note that may be of interest to veterans and their families, the flu season has been an active one this year. In Washoe County, health officials have confirmed this year's flu season activity is "above average." The peak of the flu season may still be ahead of us in the weeks to come. If for some reason you haven't received your flu shot, it's not too late! Getting vaccinated this year is highly encouraged.