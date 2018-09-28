Veterans Day finish sought for Battle Born Memorial in Carson City

Crews are working to build the Battle Born Memorial to fallen soldiers behind the state Capitol.

They've been building the foundation for the memorial for several weeks. This week, the first major pieces of the steel framework that will support the structure arrived and crews using a crane began lifting them into place and bolting them to the foundation.

The goal is to complete the memorial by Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

Public Works officials say the memorial is designed to take advantage of the sun with a metal ceiling pierced with the names of fallen soldiers. The idea is when the sun shines through the metal slats, images of those names will appear on the ground below.

The project is budgeted for $450,000, including some $300,000 in settlement money provided by the Attorney General's office.

When the project was approved, Gov. Brian Sandoval said it would be a "truly amazing, remarkable and emotional" tribute to veterans.