Veterans Suicide Awareness March on Saturday in Carson City

Community members are invited to support the Western Nevada College Veterans Resource Center at its fourth annual Veterans Suicide Awareness March at 10 a.m. today in Carson City.

Participants will walk from the corner of U.S. Highway 395 (Bully's parking lot) and West College Parkway to the WNC campus at 2201 West College Parkway, and back, approximately 2.3 miles round trip.

The event brings awareness to the ongoing reality of veteran suicide, which occurs approximately 22 times a day across the United States and more than 8,000 times a year. Along the way, walkers will view signage that shares caring thoughts of veterans and also acknowledges the suffering and needs many veterans bring home from battle.

After arriving on campus, participants will place small American flags on the college's front lawn to show solidarity with those who serve. Along with promoting suicide awareness, event organizers want to help people learn the signs of someone considering suicide and the resources available to help them.

Participation is free and donations will be accepted.

For information, contact Rick or Kyle at 775-445-3301 or email wncveterans@gmail.com.