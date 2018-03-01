Veterans to be treated to free three-day retreat

Local veterans are being offered fun, fellowship and healing over a three-day retreat sponsored by the Veterans Healing Camp in Silver Springs.

The nonprofit camp is hosting its first retreat from March 25-27. It invites veterans to spend quality time with other veterans who are willing to share their stories and provide assistance.

The free event includes all meals and transportation. Camp personnel said it's the first of many activities planned to help local veterans make a successful transition from military to civilian life.

The retreat will kick off at 2 p.m. March 25 with registration and welcome packages. Veterans will be treated to dinner around the campfire with music and s'mores, then inside for photos courtesy of Timothy Photography and a movie with popcorn.

Reveille is at 6 a.m. on March 26 followed by a hearty breakfast. Dr. Anthony Edwards will host the first of two workshops. The afternoon will include a tour of the fish hatchery at Mason Valley Wildlife Management Area. The first lantern walk for Veterans Healing Camp will take place that evening along with a celebratory commemoration.

Activities on March 27 will include a horse therapy session courtesy of Norris and Margot Easley and a field trip to Lake Tahoe with Edwards. The retreat will culminate that evening at the 2nd Annual Nowruz "New Year" Celebration Feast at 5 p.m. at the Casino Fandango in Carson City. The veterans will be honored for their service at the festive fundraiser.

To sign up for the retreat or to buy tickets for the New Year celebration, call Shahla Fadaie at 775-781-2394. Veterans can sign up for selected activities during the three days or choose to participate in each of them. Veterans also have the option to bring a sleeping bag and pillow if they want to stay overnight, but space is limited to the first six veterans who make a reservation.

For information, go to veteranshealingcamp.org.