Vice President Mike Pence fires up loyalists for Heller and Laxalt in Carson City

In a fiery speech before a crowd of several hundred loyalists at the Carson City Airport, Vice President Mike Pence called on Republicans to turn out and vote to return Dean Heller to the U.S. Senate and put Adam Laxalt in the governor's office.

Heller, Pence said, "is a Nevada original."

"He is a strong, principled, conservative voice," he said referring to Heller. "In his time in the ouse and Senate he's always put Nevada first. He fights for Nevada."

Repeatedly pointing to what he described as President Trump's successes, Pence said Heller has stood shoulder to shoulder with the President.

Trump, he said, "gets up every day and fights to keep the promises he made to the people of Nevada and the people of America."

"and Sen. Dean Heller, I'm proud to say, is 100 percent pro-life," Pence said.

He said Laxalt is a fourth generation Nevadan who has spent the last four years as Attorney General protecting seniors, veterans and all Nevadans.

He said Laxalt recently secured the first human trafficking conviction in Nevada history.

But he said Laxalt and Heller won't win unless everyone turns out to vote and makes sure their family and friends do the same.

He said Trump's presidency "has been two years of results, two years of promises made and promises kept."

But he said it can't continue unless leaders like Heller are re-elected and conservatives like Laxalt put in the statehouse.

"Everything is on the line," he said. "it's a choice between tax cuts and tax hikes, between strong borders or open borders, between protecting Medicare as we know it or starting this Medicare for all business that will just bankrupt the system," Pence said.

Pence spoke for about 20 minutes. Heller and Laxalt, who both participated in the Nevada Day Parade, also spoke at the rally.

Jacky Rosen and Steve Sisolak, Democratic challengers to Heller and Laxalt respectively, rallied Saturday afternoon at the Brewery Arts Center. Rosen and Sisolak both participated in the Nevada Day Parade, as well.