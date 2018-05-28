Vietnam Memorial Wall replica arrives this week

A half size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall will visit Douglas County for the first time May 31- June 4 at Eastside Memorial Park in Minden.

Eastside Memorial Park is sponsoring the wall's visit.

By bringing the monument to Minden, Eastside Memorial Park seeks to honor veterans and facilitate a healing experience for the friends and families of those who died or are missing in Vietnam, said the cemetery co-owner Nadia Shahin.

"This is a chance to honor Vietnam Veterans and provide healing for them while educating the community about the war," she said.

The Moving Wall's visit will provide a remembrance site for community members who have not been able to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Its local presence will also create the opportunity to educate younger generations about the war and its impact on the nation.

A procession with the wall will commence 9 a.m. Thursday from the Carson Valley Inn along highway 395 to the Eastside Memorial Park.

"We encourage businesses along 395 to stand outside during that time to pay respect as the wall makes it way through town," said Shahin.

After the procession, The Moving Wall will be open for viewing around 11 a.m. Thursday.

An opening ceremony will take place 10 a.m. Friday at Eastside Memorial Park with a fly over at 10:10 a.m. and guest speaker Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell. Crowell is a Vietnam Veteran.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and the wall will be available for viewing 24 hours a day through June 4, said Shahin.

"The wall is open for viewing 24 hours a day May 31- June 4," said Shahin. "Volunteers are available at all hours to help locate names and escort people to the wall."

Shahin said volunteers are still needed and welcome in escorting people through the display.

Retirement of the colors and a bagpiper will close The Moving Wall's visit 7 p.m. June 3 at Eastside Memorial Park. The Moving Wall will be taken down 3 p.m. June 4.

"I'm thrilled that the community has come together to bring this to the Carson Valley," said Shahin. "We encourage veterans, families and community members to come pay respect and honor."