Vintage in Carson City moving ahead with new developer

The Vintage at Kings Canyon project is moving forward with a new developer.

Infobrij Manager LLC, represented by Lumos & Associates, has requested modifications to the tentative planned unit development approved by the Board of Supervisors in December, 2016.

The application will be considered by the Planning Commission at its November meeting.

The new developer is asking to change the project's roads from private to public and to cut through two existing roads — West Sunset Way on the property's south side and La Mirada Street on the north side — for additional points of access.

"The modification allows for a better designed development with improved connectivity to surrounding streets. Connectivity between developments is encouraged in the Master Plan and makes for a better overall community design," reads the application.

Both roads are currently short cul de sacs. Sunset Way heads south to Washington Street while La Mirada Street heads north to Long Street.

If the roads are public, they would be maintained by Carson City so another requested modification would eliminate the homeowners association responsibility for snow removal.

The property's lot lines were recently readjusted, creating new parcels. Another proposed modification to the lot layout would reduce the project by 15 lots, from 212 units to 197 units.

A new phasing plan would move construction of the assisted living/independent living facilities from the first phase to the fifth and final phase, or the third phase in an alternative proposal.

Instead, a section of house lots on the east side of Ormsby Boulevard would constitute the first phase of construction, and houses on the west side of Ormsby, and on the north side of that property, would be built out in the second phase. The lots on the south side of that property would be done in the fourth phase.

The final modification is to the requirement for building height, which would eliminate a measurement methodology the application says doesn't comply with city code. Building heights would remain the same — 22 feet for single-family houses and ancillary buildings, and 28 feet for congregate care buildings.

Infobrij Manager LLC, based in Irvine, Calif., describes itself as "a full-service capital raising organization" providing such services as underwriting, entitlement procurement, and construction management.

The property owner remains Andersen Family Associates.

The Vintage at Kings Canyon was originally proposed in early 2016 by developer Vince Scott, who announced the project in a public meeting attended by more 300 residents. The plan faced opposition from nearby homeowners, and the Planning Commission moved their meeting considering the PUD to the Bob Boldrick Theater to accommodate the public.

The project has remained stalled for almost two years, and the 78-acre property was briefly put back on the market last year.

Vintage at Kings Canyon includes 128 assisted living units and 32 independent living units and, under the new proposal, 197 single-family houses.