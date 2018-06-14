Voltaire Fire expected to be contained early Thursday night

The Voltaire Fire was 100 percent contained Thursday night. The fire burnt 517 acres.

"The footprint of the fire did not change overnight and crews continued working aggressively on containment lines throughout the day. Officials with the Sierra Front Incident Management Team expect to have 100 percent containment by 6 p.m. (Thursday), and will return command of the incident to local resources at 6 a.m. (Friday). Crews will remain in patrol status overnight," said Voltaire Fire Information Officer Erin Holland in a press release.

The fire was caused by a camper burning waste paper.

"This practice was recommended in the past, but has been revised to burying waste, not burning it," Holland said.

For information, visit the Leave No Trace website at https://lnt.org/learn/principle-3.