Volunteer Connection for Nov. 17, 2018

'Tis the season to begin volunteering with a variety of fun and interesting organizations. If you're interested in volunteering, please contact Sandy at 775-687-4680, ext .6. Please don't call the agency you're interested in volunteering with directly as they can't process your application to volunteer.

1. New: The Nevada State Railroad Museum is looking for friendly volunteers at their front desk to greet museum visitors, collect fees and issue admission tickets; available shifts include Monday mornings, Thursday afternoons and Sunday mornings. Call Sandy at RSVP if you're interested in coming aboard the Nevada State Railroad Museum.

2. Are you looking for a way to give back to your community? Do you have a positive attitude that can encourage? Can you spare four hours a week to make a lifechanging difference in the lives of those in need? Carson Tahoe Health in Carson City is looking for active adults to join our amazing Volunteer Team.

Carson Tahoe volunteers assist patients and visitors in many areas throughout the medical campus. Tasks may include providing wheelchair assistance, giving helpful directions, escorting new visitors to various locations, offering encouraging words and a smile and helping staff with simple daily tasks. Volunteer benefits include a weekly $10 meal voucher, coverage for all required medical testing, discounts on Café and gift shop purchases, plus many more.

If you're interested in joining the Carson Tahoe Health team, contact Sandy at RSVP. Come make a difference at Carson Tahoe Health.

3. Are you interested in volunteering with a local organization that has been nominated for the CNN Heroes Award? If so, ESL In-Home is just the right organization for you! ESL In-Home Program is seeking Community Volunteer Tutors to provide ESL tutoring, literacy or citizenship study to adult immigrants. You don't need to be bilingual to volunteer with ESL.

Recommended Stories For You

4. Another great local organization looking for volunteers is Friends in Service Helping. FISH provides food, clothing, shelter and medical aid to the homeless and hungry within our community, with the objective to provide programs and referrals to families and individuals so they may become self-sufficient. FISH is looking for volunteers in their Food Bank, Family Dining Room, at one of their three thrift stores, assistance with intakes and referrals as well as data entry. Call Sandy at RSVP to volunteer with FISH.

5. We need your help: RSVP is seeking a field representative(s) to help elders, veterans and caregivers in Lyon County based in Dayton with programs provided by volunteers such as transportation, Veterans services, respite care and personal emergency response systems. Duties include leadership of program, collecting monthly timesheets, volunteer recruitment-client match, community outreach and documentation. A commitment of about 10 hours per week required. Monthly stipend, out of pocket expenses and mileage reimbursement provided. Call Sandy at the RSVP office if you're interested.

All volunteers receive orientation and training. In addition to these great opportunities, many of our other partner organizations could use your help as a volunteer. RSVP offers mileage reimbursement and insurance coverage. If you're a governmental agency, proprietary health care organization or nonprofit organization and would like RSVP to feature your need for volunteers, contact Sandy at RSVP at 775-687-4680, ext. 6.