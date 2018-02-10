Volunteer reaps benefits for Nevada State Museum

Each year, CVS employees volunteer thousands of hours to nonprofit organizations in their communities. Joanne Dwyer, director of the CVS Health Foundation, said the CVS Health Foundation awards grants which supports these efforts and provides additional financial support to the causes supported by CVS employees. Grants, which range from $500 to $5,000, are awarded directly to the organization on the CVS employee's behalf.

Kathy Pierson, manager of the CVS on Highway 50, invested more than 130 volunteer hours with the Friends of the Nevada State Museum from January to October of this past year.

Her efforts resulted in the organization being awarded a $1,500 grant from the CVS Health Foundation.

Volunteer Challenge Grants are awarded for CVS employees who volunteer 15, 25, 100 or more hours of service; to teams that volunteer more than 50 hours of service; and/or to both individuals and teams who fundraise for a charitable run, walk or ride event.

During 2017, the Friends of the Nevada State Museum raised more than $5,100 to support the goals and mission of the museum.

In addition to serving as tour guides for the museum and the State Capitol, the Friends have helped the museum with the purchase and installation of sound systems, tables and chairs, concourse blinds, and an AED.

Similar projects will be supported in the future through the generosity of CVS and the dedication of FNSM members like Kathy Pierson.