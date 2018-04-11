Volunteers needed for Carson Middle School mock interviews
April 11, 2018
While the eighth grade students at Carson Middle School are hard at work researching career options and creating professional portfolios, school staff are bustling to recruit volunteers to help the students put their workplace communication skills to the test.
The annual career study requires the students to participate in job interviews, and volunteers from the community are needed to conduct them.
The mock interviews are aimed at being as true to life as possible, giving the students valuable practice in preparation for the workforce.
Each interviewer will be directed to ask a few questions, then fill out a simple response sheet for each student.
Several time slots are available over four days, May 8-11:
May 8 and 10 — 7:45 to 9:05 a.m.; 9:09 to 10:29 a.m.; 11:46 a.m. to 1:06 p.m.; and 1:10 to 2:30 p.m.
Recommended Stories For You
May 9 and 11 — 7:45 to 9:05 a.m.; 9:09 to 10:29 a.m.; and 1:10 to 2:30 p.m.
To schedule a day and time, contact Hilary Mendeguia at CMS, hmendeguia@carson.k12.nv.us, or leave a voice mail at 775-283-2824.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- Winnemucca’s Martin Hotel to open Carson City location
- Nutrition can play a role in managing autism
- Woman who stabs man, dog charged with attempted murder, killing an animal, Carson City Sheriff’s Office says
- Carson City’s Brian Reedy reflects on 10 years after Parkinson’s diagnosis
- Nevada Supreme Court upholds death sentence in rape-murder of Reno girl