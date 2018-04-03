Volunteers needed to judge Carson High senior projects

Seniors at Carson High School are actively engaged and meticulously rendering their time and talents for the benefit of the community and their future careers. In order to be eligible to graduate, each senior must complete a senior project. Since 2001, this challenging and successful endeavor provides students an opportunity to demonstrate the skills and knowledge they have accumulated and apply these to an area of their own interest.

Components of the senior project include a student-directed project, creation of a portfolio of the completed project (a capstone to their education career in the Carson City School District) and a formal oral presentation to a panel. This assignment requires a great deal of time and commitment on the part of the student, all while preparing them for their future. These projects may include job shadowing a sushi chef, learning to blow glass or selling T-shirts benefiting nonprofits aimed at abolishing modern slavery and rescuing girls from the sex trade.

Last year, nearly 400 community volunteer judges reviewed project portfolios and sat on panels to score oral presentations (approximately 25,000 volunteer hours).

Student portfolio viewing/reviews are scheduled for the following dates and times:

Monday, April 9, through Friday, April 13, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 14, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, April 16, through Friday, April 20, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, April 21, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The high school is in need of community volunteers to review project portfolios and assist with judging one of three sessions of oral presentations on April 23 at CHS from 8 to 9:40 a.m., 10 to 11:40 a.m. and noon to 1:40 p.m. Recommended training sessions to become a senior project panel judge will be held at the following dates and times:

Tuesday, April 10, 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 12, 6-8 p.m.

Saturday, April 14, 10 a.m. to noon.

For information about how you can volunteer, go to https://chsseniorproject.weebly.com/.