Voting open for Carson City concert series grant

Voting has begun on the grant that will help support the Brewery Arts Center's 2019 summer concert series.

The BAC is in the running again for the $25,000 Levitt AMP Grant Award, which has helped fund the organization's free outdoor concerts for the last two years.

The 15 recipients of the grant are chosen based on several factors, including support.

"We are in third place right now," in terms of votes, said Gina Lopez Hill, BAC executive director.

The grant is available for three years, but Hill said the Levitt Foundation decided to automatically fund those cities which had already been funded for three years for an additional three years.

Next year would be the third year for Carson City and Hill is hoping that if the BAC wins the award again it might, too, be given the grant for the following three years as well.

This year's concert series included performances by The Original Wailers, SambaDá, and Urban Renewal Project.

To vote, visit the Levitt Foundation's web site at grant.levittamp.org/voter-registration-page.