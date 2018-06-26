V&T Railway to hold Toast of Canyon Wine Train

The V&T Railway, under new leadership, has announced the Toast of the Canyon Wine Train for Saturday. The wine train is the first special events train to be announced for the 2018 season and will run in addition to the weekly steam and diesel engines. Tickets can be purchased online at http://www.vtrailway.com or 877-724-5007.

"This Toast of the Canyon Wine Train is our first special events train this season, allowing guests to enjoy appetizers, wine and a peaceful trip through the scenic Carson River Canyon," said Elaine Barkdull-Spencer, general manager for the V&T Railway. "However, this is only the first of several special events trains that we're running this year and we look forward to sharing those, in addition to our weekly steam or diesel trains, with our riders."

The wine train will depart from Carson City's Eastgate Depot at 5 p.m. on Saturday for the canyon. Riders will be complimented to wine and appetizers from Red's Old 395 Grill during the 45-minute, round-trip journey. This will also be the first wine train of the season with three others running on July 21, Aug. 25 and Sept. 29.

Additionally, the V&T Railway will feature several other specialty trains during its 2018 season. Guests can enjoy melodrama dinner trains, a Westworld themed wine train and a Mark Twain wine train. These event trains will run on select dates through October before the railway transforms itself into a winter wonderland for the famed Polar Express.

Tickets for event trains can be purchased online at http://www.vtrailway.com or 877-724-5007. The Carson City passenger station is located approximately seven miles from Carson City on 4650 Eastgate Siding Road.

For information on the V&T Railway's Carson City to Virginia City train ride and for a calendar of upcoming events, visit http://www.vtrailway.com. For the latest updates on the V&T, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.