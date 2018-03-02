Walker River park granted $1 million
March 2, 2018
The National Park Service's Land and Water Conservation Fund has awarded $1,091,451 to help develop the Walker River State Recreation Area.
Walker Lake is Nevada's newest state park with initial funding approved by Gov. Brian Sandoval and the 2017 Legislature.
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto applauded the award saying it's a commitment to protecting public lands for future generations.
"My love for the great outdoors is shared by many of my fellow Nevadans. Nevada's parks have given us access to explore and enjoy all the natural wonders our state offers," she said.
The grant will help pay for design, engineering and permitting for the project and support construction of restrooms, walkways, utilities and other infrastructure.
The recreation area was the major portion of $13.6 million in parks enhancements contained in Sandoval's budget.
It will convert 1,200 acres of three historic ranches along the Walker River into a recreation area at a cost of $7.95 million.
