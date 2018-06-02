Waste water treatment plant before Carson City supervisors

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will be voting to approve the contract for the next phase of construction at Carson City's waste water treatment plant.

K.G. Walters Construction Co., the contractor on the first phase, is the lowest responsive bidder on the project, which will cover the plant's headworks to reduce odor, rehab a primary clarifier, and build a new electrical building.

The contract is $6.7 million with two possible alternatives, one for an additional $478,000 to rehab a second clarifier, and another for $417,000 to modify the grit system.

Related to that, the board will vote on whether to award a $598,392.02 contract to HDR Engineering, Inc., for construction management services on the 18-month project.

The supervisors will also vote whether to approve a plan to refinance existing water bonds and with the savings offset some of the costs of issuing new bonds for construction of the East/West Transmission Line Project.

The refinancing would save an estimated $3.3 million, but can only be done if the savings is reinvested in another water project.

The Utility Finance Oversight Committee met earlier this month to hear the plan and voted to recommend it to the Board of Supervisors.

The board will vote on how to distribute the Community Development Block Grant funding for fiscal year 2019 and to approve the recommendation to the Governor's Office of Economic Development CDBG Program.

The city has approximately $475,428 and a maximum of 15 percent, or $71,315, is allowed for public services, while a minimum of 65 percent, or $309,028.20, must go to public improvements. A maximum of 10 percent, or $47,503, is allowed for planning and administration.

In the area of public services, the board is considering awards to Ron Wood Family Resource Center's Reach Up! program, and St. Vincent de Paul's Emergency Financial Assistance.

For public improvements, the projects are for Carson City Public Works to do pedestrian improvements on College Parkway, between Carson Street and Northgate Road, and for Parks, Recreation, and Open Space's Long Ranch Park Pedestrian Access Ramp Replacement project.

The board will also consider an appeal of a Planning Commission decision involving an existing fence city staff said exceeds heights allowed by code and an accessory structure, both of which could be permitted with a special use permit.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.