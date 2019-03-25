Water main hit by contractor in Carson City

A water main on Washington Street, near Ann and Curry streets, was hit by a contractor working on the road Monday morning.

The main is being patched and repaired now with new pvc.

"We got on it pretty quickly," said Eddy Quaglieri, water utility manager, so there's no flooding or water damage in the area.

Quaglieri said there may be some discoloration in the water in the immediate area. He sent out a code red alert to properties in a six-block radius.