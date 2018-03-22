Carson City under flood advisory until 4 p.m. Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for central Carson City until 4 p.m. today.

NWS said another round of moderate to heavy rain moving into the Sierra. The overnight rain has caused small stream that drain the east of the Carson Range to rise: Canyon Creek, Clear Creek, Kings Canyon Creek, Franktown Creek and Steamboat Creek.

The additional rain could cause flooding in Carson City, Gardnerville, Washoe City, Pleasant Valley, Genoa, Minden and Washoe Lake Campground.

Carson City sandbag filling stations: Winnie Lane/Foothill Drive; Station 52 at 2400 College Parkway; 3505 Butti Way; and 280 Appion Way

Following an avalanche Thursday morning, Mount Rose Highway will remain closed from the summit to the entrance of Mount Rose Ski Tahoe.

The avalanche occurred on the highway around mile marker 9, according to Matt McLaughlin, Public Information Officer for Nevada Highway Patrol.

One car was allegedly hit in the avalanche, but no injuries were obtained.

McLaughlin says about 8 inches of snow collected in a 10-minute period in some areas, which led to the decision to close the highway indefinitely.

"For motorists, only travel if it’s absolutely necessary. Between the rain in the valley and the snow in the mountain passes, it’s heavy, wet snow," said McLaughlin.

The atmospheric river is delivering the precipitation. As of 6:20 a.m. R-C Editor Kurt Hildebrand got .83 inches of rain. Further out in the Valley, the Desert Research Institute gauge shows .63 inches of rain since Wednesday morning.