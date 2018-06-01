Wayne Teglia, former Nevada DMV director, dead at 72

Services will be held June 7 for Wayne Teglia, who died May 19 in Sparks.

Teglia, 72, was a retired director of the Department of Motor Vehicles and of the Nevada Department of Transportation.

He was born and raised in Sparks and returned to Reno/Sparks after leaving state service.

Before being named to head DMV, he was a special investigator for the Attorney General's office. His career in law enforcement began with the Reno Police Department after he finished his service with the Marine Corps.

He continued his community service after retirement, working to plant trees along the Sparks Boulevard corridor and raising donations for Teglia's Paradise Park. Teglia is survived by his four children, his mother, Ruth, and three siblings.

Mass will be held at 11 a.m. June 7 at Immaculate Conception Church.