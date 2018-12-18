‘We are thrilled’ Carson City’s Brewery Arts Center awarded Levitt AMP grant for 2019

Carson City's Brewery Arts Center has been awarded the Levitt AMP grant again.

The $25,000 grant helps fund the BAC's popular free concert series that runs for 10 weeks each summer on the outdoor Minnesota Street stage.

"We are thrilled that Carson City rallied votes once again to be awarded the Levitt AMP Carson City grant for 2019. It is a huge honor that this national organization has now invested $100,000 into our city and the Brewery Arts Center to continue to bring barrier-free arts for all," said Gina Lopez Hill, executive director, BAC.

The Los Angeles-based Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation choses grant recipients based on several factors, including online voting by the public.

The BAC has beed awarded the grant every year since 2016 when it launched the series with a performance by seven-piece band Mumbo Gumbo. Since then, the venue has hosted an eclectic mix of music performed by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, SambaDá, Southern Drawl Band, Young Dubliners, Urban Renewal Project and others.

Carson City is one of 15 mid-sized cities chosen this year. Others include Berea, Ky., Soldotna, Alaska, and Green Bay, Wis.