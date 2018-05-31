Webinar on consumer fraud/identity theft

The Federal Trade Commission has announced a webinar about the top scams reported in Nevada.

The June 6 webinar was announced Thursday by Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, who said the presentation will also feature his staff members to help people better understand how to avoid being victimized and how to recover from data breaches and identity theft.

"Education is the key to prevention," he said. "We are proud to work with our federal partners to help protect our communities," he said.

The webinar is free and can be accessed on line at the FTC website: https://ftcevents.webex.com/ftcevents/onstage/g.php?MTID=e7d66bef4766dbc756b92aa0cb5ee77bf.

The link will activate a few minutes before the start at 11 a.m.

Those who want to listen can call 800-260-0712 and give the operator the webinar name: Fighting Consumer Fraud and Identity Theft in Nevada.

Or people can also download the presentation at Consumer.gov/StateWebinars.