Wednesday morning: Chain and snow controls this morning; Lyon schools on delay

A fresh inch or so of snow on top of slick icy roads are greeting commuters Wednesday morning.

As of 5:45 a.m. chain or snow controls are required on the major thoroughfares. Carson City streets are the same but passable, crews are working on all roads this morning.

Carson and Douglas schools are running as normal.

Lyon and Storey County School District are on a 2-hour delay.

Washoe County Schools are on a two-hour delay.

A winter weather advisory remains until 10 a.m. today. Snow is supposed to stop by 7 a.m.

