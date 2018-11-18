Wells Fargo launches second Food Bank program to fight hunger during holidays

Wells Fargo & Co. has launched its second annual Holiday Food Bank program to help feed people and families in need this holiday season.

Wells Fargo kicked off the program with a $4 million donation to Feeding America, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the U.S. The company also will match up to an additional $1 million in consumer monetary donations to Feeding America, potentially bringing Wells Fargo's total contribution up to $5 million. The organization estimates with every $1 contribution to Feeding America providing 10 meals, Wells Fargo will help secure more than 40 million meals for people in need. According to a recent study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one in eight U.S. households currently experience hunger, not knowing where their next meal will come from.

Feeding America also will help Wells Fargo collect thousands of pounds of food at bank branches and other locations and distribute them to local food banks across the U.S.

"Food insecurity is a very real issue in too many communities, and it feels even more urgent during the holidays," said Jon Campbell, president of the Wells Fargo Foundation. "Wells Fargo believes we're in a position to help move people and families out of poverty and build financial stability. And it starts with ensuring that all people have access to basic human needs — stable housing, food, education and steady employment. Through our annual Holiday Food Bank, we are combining the power of our extensive branch network, the generosity of our customers, the enthusiasm of Wells Fargo volunteers and the expertise of community food banks to make the season a little brighter for those who need it most."

Building upon the success of last year's holiday food bank program, which collected more than 251,000 pounds of food, Wells Fargo encourages its customers, team members, and the communities it serves to join in this year's effort to "give what you can" this holiday season.

From now until Dec. 31, people can join this effort by:

Donating nonperishable goods at one of 5,700 Wells Fargo branch bank locations or at Mobile Pop-Up food banks in nine cities across the U.S.

Making a monetary donation to Feeding America through the Wells Fargo ATM or online at wellsfargo.com/foodbank. Wells Fargo credit card customers can donate Go Far rewards points in support of Feeding America or the nonprofit partner of their choice. Each $1 in rewards equals one point.

Volunteering their time at one of Feeding America's 200 member food banks around the U.S.

"America has a hunger problem. There are people struggling with hunger in every single county in the United States. The hidden face of hunger could be a coworker, an elderly neighbor or a classmate," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. "The weight of hunger is particularly challenging during the holidays. Feeding America is proud to partner with Wells Fargo to help people who face hunger in communities across the country. We hope everyone is inspired to support their neighbors in need by giving what they can through the Wells Fargo Holiday Food Bank program."

Mobile Pop-Up food bank locations include Atlanta; Charlotte, N.C.; Houston; Los Angeles; New York City; Philadelphia; Phoenix; San Francisco; and Washington, D.C. For a full schedule, visit http://www.wellsfargo.com/foodbank.

During last year's Holiday Food Bank program, Wells Fargo team members volunteered more than 7,000 hours at local food banks and expects to increase that support this year.